Swansea City eye 42-year-old as potential managerial target, players would approve swoop

Swansea City have ‘tentatively sounded out’ Notts County’s Luke Williams as a potential managerial target, according to Wales Online.

Swansea City are still on the hunt for a permanent manager after deciding to part ways with Michael Duff earlier this month. Plenty of names have been linked but as it stands, Alan Sheehan remains in charge on a temporary basis.

Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Chris Davies looked to be the top target but he looks poised to stay in North London. Now, a fresh update on the hunt for Duff’s permanent replacement has emerged.

Wales Online states that Notts County boss Luke Williams would ‘certainly’ be interested in the job at Swansea City. He was previously Russell Martin’s no.2 in South Wales and is viewed as a good fit for the vacant post.

Most interestingly though, it is said that there is ‘enthusiasm’ in the dressing room regarding a hypothetical appointment of Williams, with one senior making that feeling known to the club hierarchy. Despite tentative interest though, it is yet to be stepped up.

One to watch?

Williams has long been viewed as a highly-rated coach and in his job with Notts County, he’s shown exactly why. They’ve impressed on their rise back to League Two and the manager has seen his stock rise as a result.

He was linked with the Oxford United job earlier this season but he refused to be too drawn on those, voicing his desire to keep pushing on with the Magpies despite higher-league interest.

There is an affiliation with Swansea City from his time in Martin’s backroom team and the chance to manage a Championship club could prove tempting, though time will tell just what his stance is. If the interest was to advance though, it seems his appointment is one that the players would get behind.