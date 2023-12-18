Sunderland set to make official announcement over Tony Mowbray’s replacement

Michael Beale is set to be in charge of Sunderland’s up and coming clash against Coventry City, as per the Northern Echo.

Sunderland have been searching for Tony Mowbray’s successor for a couple of weeks now.

The Black Cats relieved Mowbray of his duties following their 1-1 draw away to Millwall with the view of taking the next step back towards the Premier League.

Several names were linked with the job, but the common theme was every name being a young, foreign coach.

Will Still was reportedly Sunderland’s number one target, but those talks appeared to collapse and subsequently Beale led the race.

Late last week a lot of reputable sources began reporting that Beale to Sunderland was a done deal, however when no announcement came it appeared that maybe was not the case.

But, it has now been said by the Northern Echo that an announcement is imminent and he will be in the dugout this weekend.

Earning the trust

Beale was dismissed as Rangers boss earlier this year. Despite holding a pretty strong win percentage, he departed the Ibrox with little to show for it.

Many Sunderland fans have doubted this appointment and only time will tell how this one will go. But, he is a known as a strong coach and in Sunderland’s setup that may be enough to be a success.

Interim head coach Mike Dodds led Sunderland to two wins from two against top six rivals West Brom and Leeds United. Sunderland were unable to follow this up last weekend and fell to defeat against Bristol City.

The goal scoring situation is one that still surrounds the Wearsiders and fans will be hoping Beale holds the answers for these problems.

It is believed Sunderland’s first game under Beale’s watch will be this Saturday at home against Coventry City.