Stockport County dealt another injury blow with 2020 signing ruled out

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor has said Macauley Southam-Hales is poised for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Stockport County’s defender has picked up a foot injury and is set for a minimum of ‘six to eight’ weeks out of action.

Southam-Hales, 27, has become the latest Hatters’ player to head into the treatment room.

Challinor has said, as per the club’s official YouTube channel: “He’s got a fracture on his foot, metatarsal. We got the scan results last night (Friday) which were a shock to everybody.”

He added: “You’re looking at six to eight weeks, that’s best case scenario. You’re looking at 12 weeks, three months, which is disappointing.”

Stockport County injury blow

Stockport have been unfortunate on the injury front recently and have a few key players unavailable right now such as Will Collar, Myles Hippolyte and Jack Stretton, among others.

Southam-Hales’ setback is a blow and it may force the Hatters to delve into the upcoming January transfer window to bring in someone as cover in his position.

The Welshman missed a lot of last season and has fought back to retain his place in this campaign. He has made 22 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping in with four assists.

He moved to Edgeley Park in 2020 and helped Stockport win promotion from the National League in 2022.

Southam-Hales started his career at Cardiff City before joining Barry Town as a youngster. The right-back then spent a year at Fleetwood Town before linking up with his current club.

Despite their issue with injuries, Stockport returned to winning ways last time out with an 8-0 win over struggling Sutton United.

Challinor’s side are top of the League Two table and are six points clear of joint-2nd place Barrow and Wrexham after 22 games. They are back in action on Friday night with a home match against Notts County as they look to build on their latest victory.