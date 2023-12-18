‘Simply superb’, ‘9/10’ – Local media wax lyrical as Plymouth Argyle ace stars again in Rotherham United win

Plymouth Argyle picked up another home win on Saturday afternoon, defeating relegation-threatened Rotherham United 3-2 at Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle went behind early on when Jamie Lindsay fired home for Rotherham United, but they were back level before the break thanks to Finn Azaz. The Aston Villa loan man then put the Pilgrims ahead shortly into the second half.

Many might have thought that Daniel Ayala’s red card would then see the Pilgrims take control of the game but on 77 minutes, Millers striker Tom Eaves levelled the scores. It looked like it would be ending 2-2 but Morgan Whittaker netted a winner in the 96th minute after being teed up by Azaz, sending the home crowd into raptures.

The win puts Plymouth Argyle 16th in the table, six points clear of the Championship relegation zone. They’re now five unbeaten at Home Park too, winning four of those.

It was a game where few stood out but with two goals and an assist to his name, midfielder Azaz was the star of the show. His efforts earned a 9/10 from Plymouth Live, with reporter Chris Errington saying this on his performance:

“A simply superb contribution from the talented midfielder who scored two goals – a confidently-despatched penalty and a low first-time finish after a cross from Morgan Whittaker – and then came up with the assist when the latter netted the last-gasp winning goal.

“Azaz also had a shot against a post just before the break while another attempt was just off target in the second half.”

Schumacher’s star man

Azaz was an influential player in the promotion from League One and the Aston Villa loan man has really taken Championship football in his stride. Mainly playing as a central midfielder, he’s now got six goals and four assists to his name in 22 league games for Plymouth Argyle.

You have to think these displays will be really catching the eye at his parent club. The 23-year-old has cemented himself as a real talisman for the Pilgrims and he can almost single handedly drag them to results on days like Saturday.

This isn’t the first time Azaz has been highlighted as a standout player for Argyle and you can’t help but think he’s got more influential performances in his locker as Steven Schumacher’s side bid to retain their second-tier status.