Significant update emerges on Stoke City’s interest in Plymouth Argyle boss

Stoke City have held talks with Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher regarding their managerial vacancy, as per John Percy.

Stoke City parted company with Alex Neil just over a week ago and the search for his replacement is still ongoing.

The Potters sit 19th in the Championship and despite a couple of better results since Neil’s departure, they are still worryingly close to the drop and their next appointment could prove crucial.

Several names have been linked with the post. England U21 boss Lee Carsley among them, but the latest reports suggest he is in line to take over as the new boss of the Republic of Ireland national team.

Now, it has been reported by The Telegraph’s Percy that Stoke City have held talks with Schumacher, but it is far from a done deal with John Eustace another name still in the frame.

A crucial period

Fans are beginning to grow impatient with the club and this next appointment may be their last chance to win back some of that trust.

Schumacher is a highly regarded coach who won League One last year with the Pilgrims.

He currently has his side sitting three points above Stoke City in 16th.

Eustace remains out of work following his recent, surprise departure from Birmingham City. He had the Blues contending for a spot in the top six before leaving and they now sit 17th under Wayne Rooney.

Whichever direction the club opt to go it’s vital they take their time and make the right decision.

The up and coming January window may prove an ideal time for the new boss to make adjustments to the squad, but it remains to be seen what budget they will have to work with.

Up next for Stoke City is a home clash against Millwall this Saturday.