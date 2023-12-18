Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City set sights on 19-year-old starring in League One

Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City are both eyeing up Oxford United loan star James Beadle, as per a report from The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City both head into January preparing for their first transfer windows under their current bosses. Danny Rohl will be hoping to bring in players who can fire the Owls to safety while Wayne Rooney looks poised to be backed by the ambitious Blues owners.

Now, it is claimed the Championship duo have both identified a similar target in the form of Brighton & Hove Albion starlet Beadle.

19-year-old Beadle caught the eye in his first senior loan with Crewe Alexandra over the second half of last season and has managed the step up to League One well with Oxford United. The Brighton loanee has nine clean sheets in 24 games for the U’s and The Star reports that his form has caught the eyes of Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City.

Beadle is an impressive shot-stopper and as a Brighton youngster, he’s also comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Players to move on?

With Beadle said to be on the radars of Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City, you have to think both clubs would have to move on players to pave the way for him to come in and play on a regular basis.

AC Milan loanee Devis Vasquez has dropped out of the Wednesday side under Rohl, so it could be that he returns to his parent club in the winter. At St. Andrew’s, it has been said that experienced shot-stopper Neil Etheridge could be up for grabs.

Whatever Brighton decide to do with Beadle, you have to think regular game time will be the priority. Time will tell if either Sheffield Wednesday or Birmingham City can offer that with the goalkeeper playing every minute of the League One campaign to date.