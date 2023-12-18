Portsmouth ‘going to look at’ transfer decision regarding 22-year-old, Mousinho confirms

Portsmouth will assess the future of winger Josh Martin over the coming weeks as he approaches the end of his short-term contract.

Portsmouth recruited winger Martin in November. He had been training with John Mousinho’s side for some time but the manager regularly played down the need for another player out wide before opting to bring the 22-year-old in on a short-term basis.

The former Norwich City and Arsenal youngster penned a deal until mid-January and has played three times in League One since. Wingers have started to return for Pompey though, and Martin was absent from the squad that defeated Shrewsbury Town 3-0 at the weekend.

As a result, Mousinho has now been quizzed on the winger’s situation, insisting that opportunities will arise for him over the busy festive period.

Speaking to The News, the Portsmouth boss confirmed they will be looking at a decision over his future in the coming games. He explained:

“That’s one we are going to look at over the next five games.

“It seems funny because there’s not a huge amount of time between now and then, but there are so many matches and we know Josh is going to have a part in some of them. We will take a view of what that looks like.”

He later added:

“Josh has performed really well and done everything asked of him. He has a big part to play over the next few games and possibly beyond that.”

A decision to be made

As touched on before, the need for Martin isn’t quite as strong with the players now available. In-form pair Paddy Lane and Abu Kamara, Gavin Whyte and the returning Anthony Scully means Pompey now have four players to occupy two starting positions, plus some other versatile attackers who can fill in if required.

It means game time could be more limited for Martin moving forward. However, he looks to have made a decent impression in his short Portsmouth stint and will have the chance to catch the eye again before his deal runs out.

At the very last, Martin has reminded clubs of what he can offer on the wings after a spell out of the game. Hopefully, that will mean he’s not out of the game for as long if he is to become a free agent again.