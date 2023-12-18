Opinion: Sunderland’s Michael Beale swoop could prove genius despite strong supporter backlash

Sunderland are set to announce the appointment of Michael Beale, according to the Northern Echo.

The former Rangers boss is set to take over from Tony Mowbray and attempt to steer the Black Cats back into the top six for the second season running.

Sunderland currently sit 7th in the Championship and are just three points away from the play-offs.

Sunderland appeared to be heading towards a young, foreign coach to take the helm but talks seemingly fell through with those candidates and that left the door open for Beale.

Last Friday it was heavily reported Beale had agreed to become the new boss at the Stadium of Light. The news was met with backlash by fans who were left underwhelmed by the appointment.

Soon after, fans from both Rangers and QPR gave their view on Beale and it’s fair to say most of the comments weren’t that of praise.

Beale spent just under a year in Scotland as Rangers boss where he was previously a coach in Steven Gerrard’s backroom team. He was sacked with a win rate of 72%, but he had little to show for it.

Before this he was boss at QPR. He only managed 22 Championship games and at one stage had the R’s in the top two. However, his side did tail off before he left for pastures new.

But, why didn’t Rangers fans take to him and why might he still be a success at Sunderland?

Less responsibility

At Rangers, Beale’s recruitment was arguably what let him down the most.

Well, that and his somewhat passive style of play. But, given the fact at Sunderland he would have little to no say in recruitment this shouldn’t be a concern for Wearsiders.

As for his passive style of play, at Sunderland he would have access to some of the most exciting talents in the division and working alongside the existing coaching team of Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor, it just wouldn’t make sense to go from such a free-flowing system, to such a contrasting one. Although, Sunderland may even benefit from being more pragmatic at times.

Before becoming the main man Beale spent many years fine tuning his work. He spent over a decade in both Chelsea and Liverpool’s academy and even went to South America where he was assistant at Brazilian club Sao Paulo.

My point being; Beale is a coach by trade and that may be enough to be successful at Sunderland. He would be working alongside other talented coaches and an exciting squad.

Sunderland could do with some fresh ideas when it comes to unlocking opposition defences and Beale may hold the key to that lock. His Rangers side averaged over two goals per game.

Earning the trust

Since the takeover which saw both Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman join Sunderland, they have appointed three head coaches.

Lee Johnson, while not the most popular character in the north east, was an improvement on Phil Parkinson.

Alex Neil was an improvement on Johnson and despite being seen as an underwhelming option at the time, he got Sunderland out of League One after four years.

And Mowbray once again improved on Neil despite yet again being seen as an underwhelming appointment at first.

Only time will tell how this one will go, but history suggests Beale deserves time and the board deserve the benefit of the doubt.

That being said, the fan backlash does mean Beale will be under pressure from the get go making a good start imperative.

It appears his first game in charge will be this Saturday at home against Coventry City.