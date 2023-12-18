Opinion: Stoke City job would be a huge risk for Steven Schumacher, and it’s one he must avoid

Stoke City are on the hunt for a new manager with plenty of names linked, and it seems rumours regarding a swoop for Steven Schumacher are ramping up.

Stoke City had seen Schumacher linked earlier in their search and now, trusted reporter John Percy has revealed the Potters have held talks with Plymouth Argyle over a potential swoop for their highly-rated manager.

He’s viewed as a ‘very strong contender’ for the job, and it’s quickly got fans talking.

Stoke have had talks with Plymouth over the possible appointment of manager Steven Schumacher. Regarded as a very strong contender, after winning the League One title last season. Appointment process is still ongoing, however, with John Eustace and others also in the mix #scfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) December 18, 2023

Schumacher took the reins at Plymouth Argyle in 2021 after Ryan Lowe left for Championship side Preston North End. It marked his first foray into senior management and the 39-year-old has performed brilliantly, leading the Pilgrims to the League One title last time around.

Rumours have circulated over interest in the 39-year-old before, but nothing has come to fruition before. With Stoke City talking to Argyle regarding their admiration of Schumacher, things feel a little more serious this time around.

Of course, nothing has been reported regarding Schumacher’s stance or a potential agreement as of yet. However, a Stoke City move presents a huge risk for the Plymouth Argyle boss, and it’s one he should be steering clear of.

A big opportunity?

There’s no hiding that a move to Stoke City could present a big opportunity for Schumacher. They’re a club that has been laying pretty much dormant for a few years after the highs of Premier League football and having failed to get anywhere near those heights, there’s a pretty sour mood in Staffordshire.

Despite the fact the Potters haven’t finished in the top half of the Championship since their relegation in 2018, expectations are still pretty high. All of Gary Rowett, Nathan Jones, Michael O’Neill and Alex Neil have failed to deliver on those demands.

All of Rowett, Jones and Neil left solid environments to take on matters at the Bet365 Stadium and all ended up being sacked by the club, so you can’t help but draw parallels between their reputations upon arrival and the position Schumacher finds himself in now.

Schumacher is heralded in Devon for his work with Plymouth Argyle. He delivered the long-awaited return to Championship football, has built a group of players the supporters adore and has turned Home Park into a real fortress. It feels like a great club for a highly-regarded, passionate young manager to keep learning his trade.

A move to Stoke City would surely see that adoring bond broken, and heading to a club that has been without progress for so long and has already chewed up and spat out some good managers could put Schumacher at risk of really denting his growing reputation. Of course though, it could be that he delivers some long-awaited improvements with the Potters and leads them up the Championship table, only growing his stock further. That’s the risk he’ll have to weigh up.

Time will tell just how the situation pans out, but Plymouth Argyle will certainly be hoping to hold onto Schumacher, and he could be wise to reject Stoke’s advances and stay put.