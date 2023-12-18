‘No surprises here’ – Port Vale vs Middlesbrough prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Port Vale vs Middlesbrough prediction ahead of the EFL Cup clash on Tuesday night.

Port Vale have picked up a couple much-needed wins in League One following a pretty dismal run of form. After beating Exeter City in the game prior, the Valiants defeated Wigan Athletic at home over the weekend.

It puts Andy Crosby’s side 15th in League One and crucially, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Middlesbrough picked up a valuable win at the weekend too. Michael Carrick and co had lost three straight Championship matches before a 2-1 away win over managerless Swansea City.

Boro occupy 13th in the Championship table and will be hopeful of progressing to the semi-finals against third-tier opposition here.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Port Vale have found a couple of wins at a valuable time and with Middlesbrough coming to them for this one, the League One side will be hopeful of pulling off an upset and booking their place in the semi-finals.

“That said, I don’t think there will be much of a shock here. Barring the narrow win over Exeter City, Boro have made fairly routine work of their previous lower-league opponents in this run, and they should do so again.

“This is by far the toughest side Vale have faced, and I think it’ll show here. No surprises here.”

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough prediction: 1-3

Harry Mail

“Port Vale have done ever so well to get to this stage of the competition and will be looking to keep their dream going against Middlesbrough.

“The Valiants will fancy their chances of causing Boro some problems but I think Michael Carrick’s side will have too much quality in the end.

“The visitors will see this as a great opportunity to get into the next round and take a step closer to Wembley. They will also be in confident mood after winning at the weekend.”

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough prediction: 1-3