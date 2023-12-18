‘No chance’ – Carlisle United links with Wigan Athletic man rebuffed by reporter

Carlisle United have ‘no chance’ of signing Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke, according to reporter Alan Nixon.

Carlisle United have been linked with an ambitious swoop to re-sign the attacker ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Wyke, 31, played for the Cumbrians from 2015 to 2017 and scored 39 goals for them in 89 games in all competitions whilst they were in League Two.

Nixon has poured cold water on the chances of the forward heading back to Brunton Park this winter on X (see below).

No Carlisle United return expected

Carlisle are expected to be busy on the transfer front next month as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.

They are currently fighting for their lives in the third tier and are inside the relegation zone. The Cumbrians drew 2-2 at home to Northampton Town last time out and are back in action this weekend against Cheltenham Town as they look to start picking up more points.

Simpson’s side will have money to spend following the club’s takeover by the Piatak family. They have already secured the signature of Luke Armstrong from Harrogate Town and his move will be made official on 1st January.

Signing Wyke would be a huge statement of intent by Carlisle but Nixon’s latest comment suggests this is a deal that isn’t in their reach at the moment.

He has been in decent form for Wigan this term and has found the net on seven occasions for Shaun Maloney’s men. His contract expires at the DW Stadium at the end of this campaign and he is due to become a free agent in June next year as things stand.

Since leaving Carlisle six years ago, he has also had spells at Bradford City and Sunderland.