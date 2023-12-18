Middlesbrough boss confirms goalkeeper ‘plans in place’ amid winter dilemma

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has spoken to The Northern Echo about the concerning situation surrounding the club’s goalkeepers, with injuries and upcoming international tournaments on the horizon.

Middlesbrough number one shot stopper Seny Dieng has started every Championship game so far this season but came off injured in stoppage time in the 2-1 win at Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

The most likely to step in for the midweek Carabao Cup quarter final clash with Port Vale is second choice Tom Glover, who could also continue for the visit of West Brom at the Riverside this weekend.

But although Carrick will be concerned with Dieng’s injury, there is also the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup next month which could see Dieng join up with Senegal and Glover travel out with Australia for their respective international tournaments.

“We’re obviously getting our plans in place,” confirmed Carrick to The Northern Echo.

“It will depend on how Seny goes and Tom wasn’t in Australia’s last squad. So there is a lot of ifs and buts. We’ll take that as it comes.

“I’m fine about it, we have good goalkeepers. Yeah, there’s a possibility of one or two of them going away, there’s a possibility of them not as well depending on what happens with the squads. We’ll obviously have a plan for both scenarios.”

There have been rumours regarding Middlesbrough potentially recalling players out on loan from their respective deals. Zach Hemming has impressed out on loan at St Mirren, likewise Sol Brynn at Leyton Orient, whilst Liam Roberts has first-team experience at Boro and is now on loan at Barnsley.

“Jamie [Jones] is one of our options. He’s a good goalkeeper, a fantastic goalkeeper, he’s been in and around the group and a massive part of what we do every day in training. He’s one of the options, we have a number of options and plans to go down.

“There’s certainly no panic. It will pan out and we’ll be ready.”

No need to panic

As Carrick states, there is no real cause for concern just yet as there is no confirmation that Dieng or Glover or both would be leaving Middlesbrough for AFCON or the Asian Cup. Until that is confirmed the club won’t be able to action anything.

Should they both leave, Jones could step up and be given an opportunity. He is an experienced pro having played over 400 games in his career, whilst there is also the possible solution of recalling loan players who are currently impressing in the EFL or in Scotland in Hemming’s case.

It will come as a blow to Boro as Dieng has been a huge standout for the Teessiders since his arrival from Queens Park Rangers in the summer. If he was to depart, anyone that steps in will be a slight downgrade, something which Carrick will have to try to combat with the team in front of the goalkeeper.