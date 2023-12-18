Leeds United competing with Lazio for 25-year-old attacking midfielder, report claims

Leeds United have emerged as a potential suitor for Galatasaray attacking midfielder Kerem Akturkoglu, but they will have to compete with Lazio, according to Turkish publication Fanatik.

Leeds United sit in 3rd place in the table after 22 games played and are 10 points off Ipswich Town above them in 2nd. They are one of the highest scorers in the division and a huge part of that has been their forward line.

Manager Daniel Farke has now settled with a front four of Dan James, Crysencio Summerville, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter, and has tended not to rotate in recent weeks. However, the Whites are keen to bolster their ranks further in the hopes of closing the gap on the automatic promotion spots.

According to Fanattik, one player they have identified as a target is Galatasaray’s Akturkoglu. The 25-year-old can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, and his seven goals and eight assists in 27 appearances this season have caught the eye of Leeds United, as well as Italian side Lazio.

Is he what they need?

As stated, Leeds United are firing on all cylinders and their settled front four is a huge part of that. Bringing in new signings in positions they don’t need may upset the apple cart and may not even contribute all too much of a difference to their playing style or starting eleven.

There is uncertainty surrounding winger Willy Gnonto and so this could free up some space on the wage bill and in the squad in general. A sale could generate a significant transfer fee which could help them to fund some January spending. But whether they need another winger is up for debate.

Farke would be better to prioritise a different position in the upcoming transfer window. The potential suitors surrounding Illan Meslier mean that a goalkeeper could become a problem position, as could left-back. There are a number of injuries on the left side of defence and rumours linking Junior Firpo with a move away. Perhaps this should be prioritised over another attacking player.