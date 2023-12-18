‘I don’t want to go’ – Hull City man shares key stance on future amid contract situation

Connolly, 23, signed permanently for Hull City in the summer and so far this season has made 19 league appearances, scoring six times.

The Republic of Ireland international spent part last season on loan at the Tigers and following a shaky period, he seems to have settled well under Liam Rosenior’s wing.

However, his contract expires in the summer and the forward has been pretty clear on where he wants to spend his future. He told Hull Live:

“I don’t want to go anywhere else and I think everyone knows that. The chairman (Acun Ilicali) knows it, Tan (Kesler) knows it, and the gaffer. I think we’re all kind of working together on that. So, yeah, I don’t want to play my football anywhere else and hopefully, you can see on the pitch how much I enjoy it here. I don’t know why I would want to go elsewhere.”

Connolly was only given an initial 12-month deal with boss Rosenior wanting the former Brighton forward to ‘earn’ an extension.

The challenge seems to have had the desired impact and it sounds like all parties are pulling towards the same outcome.

Fulfilling his potential

The 23-year-old broke through Brighton’s academy and like many youngsters who do, he was soon tipped for big things.

However, he only ended up making 45 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls before being loaned out to Serie B and subsequently Hull City.

Connolly is arguably playing the best football of his career in the Championship and that’s testament to his strong relationship with the Hull City boss.

It appears like a contract extension is inevitable and it would be justified given his recent form.

Hull City sit 6th in the Championship with Rosenior continuing to improve the Tigers’ standings since taking the helm.

The second tier appears more competitive than ever this year, but they are certainly in the conversation for a spot in the top six come May.

Hull City travel to Bristol City this Friday evening ahead of a busy festive period.