‘Hurt his ankle again’ – Update emerges regarding prolific loaned out Bradford City ace

Swindon Town boss Michael Flynn has said Bradford City loanee Jake Young has ‘hurt his ankle again’.

Swindon Town swooped to land the striker on a temporary basis in the last transfer window.

Young, 22, has made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Robins this season and has chipped in with 16 goals and four assists.

Speaking after their 3-0 loss at home to Barrow last time out, Flynn said, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser: “Jake Young hasn’t trained all (last) week and that is one where we are probably fortunate that he last as long as he did. He has hurt his ankle again so he is another one we are going to have to see about.”

Swindon will have to assess Young ahead of their next clash and they will have their fingers crossed that he will be able to play.

They are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Prenton Park to face Tranmere Rovers. The Wiltshire club have slipped down to 12th in the table but are only two points off the top seven.

Flynn’s side have fixtures coming up over the festive period against Wrexham, Forest Green Rovers and Crawley Town and need their top scorer fit and available.

If remains to be seen whether he will be recalled by Bradford this winter. Graham Alexander has a big decision to make on what to do with him.

Young is under contract at Valley Parade until 2025 but was allowed to leave and join Swindon after falling out of favour under former boss Mark Hughes.

The Bantams signed him back in 2022 from Forest Green and he has since played 12 times for them, finding the net four times. The former Sheffield United man was shipped out on loan to Barrow last term.