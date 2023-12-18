Huddersfield Town winger to stay at Gillingham until the summer

Gillingham winger Connor Mahoney is expected to see out the season in League Two.

Mahoney, 26, joined the Gills in the summer on loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town.

The versatile attacker has made 17 League Two appearances since then, scoring four goals and assisting two more.

He joined Gillingham following a tough couple of years in the second tier, but he does appear to have now found his form.

Speaking to Kent Online regarding a possible January recall, Gillingham head coach Stephen Clemence gave fans a reassuring update. He said:

“I am expecting to have Connor here for the season.

“He has levels that technically are probably above this level, he definitely has a lot to offer and I am really happy to have Connor in the squad.

“He is a great lad as well, he gives everything he can and long may that continue.”

Playing for his future

Mahoney is due to return to the Terriers in the summer, but his contract there expires in June.

Darren Moore’s side are struggling for form in the Championship and a run of four games without a win has closed the gap to the relegation zone.

The new-found form of sides like Sheffield Wednesday and QPR will have fans worried regarding their second tier status, but that may open the door for Mahoney in the summer.

Should he not sign a new deal with Huddersfield Town, he won’t be short of potential destinations providing he maintains his current level of performance.

Gillingham are only one point outside the League Two play-offs despite struggling for consistency.

Clemence’s side are currently utilising Mahoney’s strengths. The 26-year-old is enjoying his most successful campaign as a senior in terms of goal contributions and we aren’t even at the half way stage yet.

Fans will be hoping he continues this good run and helps propel Gillingham closer to a top seven spot in the fourth tier.

Up next for Gillingham is a Friday night trip to Forest Green Rovers.