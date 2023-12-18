‘Great character’ – Crystal Palace loan man praised by EFL boss

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has hailed Crystal Palace loanee Luke Plange for the ‘great character’ he showed at the weekend.

Carlisle United drew 2-2 at home to Northampton Town in League One.

Plange, 21, impressed for the Cumbrians as he led the line against the Cobblers.

Simpson praised him after the match and said, as per a report by the News & Star: “I just thought it was great character he’s shown [against Northampton], and that’s why he’s been sent here – to learn these little things, or big things in fact, how to deal with problems, how to deal with adversity like he had to.

“I trusted him. He’s had a good week of training and didn’t show any effects of the stuff from last weekend. Crystal Palace have trusted us and we’ve looked after him, we’re trying to do the right things for him. And I thought he caused all sorts of problems for [Patrick] Brough.”

Praise for Carlisle United loanee

Carlisle swooped to land Plange on a temporary basis in the summer following their promotion from League Two. He was allowed to leave Crystal Palace to get some more experience under his belt.

Simpson landed him to add more competition and depth to his attacking department. He has since played 22 times for the Cumbrians and has chipped in with two goals.

Plange was on the books at Arsenal before Derby County landed him in 2021. He broke into the Rams’ first-team when they were in the Championship and scored three goals in nine outings to earn a move to Selhurst Park.

The ex-England youth international is yet to make a competitive appearance for Roy Hodgson’s side and was loaned out to Belgian club Molenbeek during his first year there. He was then given the green light to link up with Lincoln last winter to further boost his development but didn’t score in 18 games in all competitions for the Imps.

Carlisle are back in action this weekend at home to Cheltenham Town. They have made Luke Armstrong their first signing of this winter and he has joined from Harrogate Town.