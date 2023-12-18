‘Gets people off their seats’ – Brighton loan man hailed by EFL manager

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has said Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Jeremy Sarmiento ‘gets people off their seats’.

West Brom swooped to land the winger on a temporary basis in the last transfer window to bolster their attacking department.

Sarmiento, 21, was given the green light to leave Brighton to get some regular game time under his belt in the Championship.

Corberan has delivered his verdict on the youngster, as per a report by The Mirror: “He’s a player who loves a one versus one. He’s someone who needs to dribble. So, I think for me, he should be outside than inside. He can beat players in a one on one.

“He gets people off their seats – one hundred per cent. That’s the reason he’s here – to dribble and take players on. If you can beat a player, you have a great chance.

“But he also needs to see that this is not the only thing he can do in a game. There are other things. Sometimes, you need to dribble, pass, just have one touch. What I also see in him is something different. I see a passion. And I Iove the passion because you can manage it.”

Brighton loanee impressing at West Brom

Sarmiento is an exciting player and may still feel that the best is yet to come for him at the Hawthorns. The Baggies are currently 5th in the second tier table and jumped above Hull City again after their 1-1 draw at home to Stoke City last time out.

The Ecuador international, who has 13 caps to date, joined Brighton in 2021 from Benfica. He had a spell in the academy at Charlton Athletic before heading abroad but has ended up coming back to England.

He has played 19 times for the Seagulls to date but is currently down the pecking order with his parent club due to the abundance of top quality options that they have at their disposal in his position.

His switch to West Brom is a chance for him to show what he can do and boost his development before heading back to the AMEX Stadium next summer.

Corberan’s side are back in action this weekend with an away trip to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough as they look to return to winning ways after their draw against Stoke.

They then have fixtures against Norwich City, Leeds United and Swansea City over the festive period before taking on non-league Aldershot Town in the FA Cup.