Former Portsmouth man training with League Two club

Former Portsmouth man Ronan Curtis is currently training with League Two’s AFC Wimbledon, as per Darren Witcoop.

Curtis, 27, is a free agent following his departure from Fratton Park.

His contract expired on the south coast last summer, but he remained with Pompey in the interim to maintain his fitness levels.

He has since departed and is on the search for a new club.

Witcoop has now reported AFC Wimbledon have opened their doors for Curtis.

A solid addition

Curtis joined Portsmouth in 2018 and became a regular feature for the League One side.

Before last season he racked up many impressive campaigns, contributing heavily with both goals and assists. And now AFC Wimbledon may be able to get their hands on a very solid attacker.

AFC Wimbledon are just inside the play-off spots in the fourth tier and a signing like Curtis, especially on a free, would be a smart pick-up.

It’s yet to be said whether Curtis would be open to a move to League Two, but the current strong position of AFC Wimbledon may tempt him with League One football a target this campaign.

What is certain is the fact Curtis could do with a club sooner rather than later. The longer the Republic of Ireland international waits, the harder it may be to find a new home.

The 27-year-old is yet to play competitively this season and he may take some getting up to speed. He would undoubtedly strengthen the ranks of many sides in the Football League and that will likely increase the competition in the race for his signature.

AFC Wimbledon travel to his own old stomping ground Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy tomorrow evening.