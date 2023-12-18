Former Ipswich Town, Wigan Athletic and Manchester City man retires aged 30

Ipswich Town, Wigan Athletic and Manchester City’s former midfielder Emyr Huws has announced his retirement at the age of 30.

Ipswich Town saw Huws leave the club in the summer of 2021, four-and-a-half years after his initial loan arrival from Cardiff City.

He would spend an extended spell out of the game before joining the large former Ipswich contingency at Colchester United. The Welshman remained for a year-and-a-half before being released in the summer, and the 30-year-old has remained without a team since.

Now, after a spell as a free agent, Huws has announced the decision to hang up his boots.

Huws made the announcement on his Instagram profile, sharing some highlights of his career while thanking all those who supported him on his journey over the course of his playing days.

Huws’ career in short

After time in Swansea City’s youth academy, Huws would join the youth ranks at Manchester City. It was with the Citizens where he cut his teeth in youth football while spending loan spells with Northampton Town, Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic, then joining the latter permanently after one first-team outing for Man City.

Huws played 16 times for the Latics across his temporary and permanently spells, also enduring a decent loan spell with Huddersfield Town. He left in 2016 for Cardiff City but spent only half a year there before heading to Portman Road with Ipswich Town.

With the Tractor Boys, Huws managed the most games for a single club over his career, playing 55 times for the East Anglian outfit. Injuries prevented him from playing a regular role but his five goals and four assists helped him become a popular figure nonetheless.

A final stint of his career with Colchester United saw Huws play 19 times and at 30, he has now opted to hang up his boots. He played in all of the Championship, League One and League Two over his time and will now embark on new ventures after playing.