Former Coventry City, Portsmouth and Notts County man lands first managerial role

Former Coventry City, Portsmouth and Notts County man Michael Doyle has become the new manager of Woking, as announced by the non-league side.

The Irishman has landed his first permanent managerial role in the game.

Doyle, 42, has penned a two-and-a-half year contract running until the end of the 2024/25 season with the National League outfit.

He has left his coaching role with Portsmouth to take over the Surrey outfit.

Doyle officially hung up his boots last year with his last campaign as a player coming at Notts County.

He made 843 appearances in his career in all competitions, the majority of which came in the Football League, and he scored 41 goals.

The ex-midfielder started his career as a youngster at Celtic but moved down to England in 2003 when Coventry came calling. He went on to become a key player for the Sky Blues and spent seven years with them, playing 297 matches when they were in the second tier.

Sheffield United then lured him to South Yorkshire in 2011 and they were relegated to League One during his time at Bramall Lane. Nevertheless, they did reach the FA Cup semi-final under Nigel Clough.

Doyle dropped down to the fourth tier after playing for the Blades and had a couple of campaigns at Portsmouth, helping them gain promotion under the guidance of Paul Cook.

He then had a spell back at Coventry before linking up with Notts County in non-league.

Doyle left the Magpies in May 2022 and linked up with Forest Green Rovers as assistant to Ian Burchnall before leaving that position in January. He has since worked as Professional Developmental Phase at Pompey but has now joined Woking as their number one.