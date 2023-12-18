Derby County ‘may well’ move for Sheffield Wednesday attacker, report claims

Derby County ‘may well’ consider making a move for Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory in January, as detailed in a report by The Star.

Derby County have the chance to bolster their squad this winter ahead of the second-half of the season as they look to gain promotion from League One.

Gregory, 35, has seen his game time at Hillsborough dry up since Danny Rohl made the move to South Yorkshire.

The Star report that it is becoming ‘increasingly likely’ that he will leave next month, with Derby considered a potential destination due to the fact they have shown interest in the player before.

Derby County could lodge offer

Gregory would give Derby another option up top as they battle it out in 6th position in the third tier.

He had a loan spell at Pride Park back in 2021 from Stoke City and scored three goals for the Rams.

Sheffield Wednesday then snapped him up in the same year and he has since found the net on 29 occasions for the Owls. He helped his current side win promotion to the Championship last season.

Gregory’s contract expires at the end of this campaign though and he is due to become a free agent next summer, assuming he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on a new deal anytime soon.

The Sheffield-born man played for the likes of Mansfield Town and FC Halifax Town before Millwall signed him in 2014. He then spent five years with the Lions before heading back up north.

His future is up in the air right now and Derby have been mentioned as a possible next destination. Paul Warne’s side have been in decent form recently but drew 1-1 with Wycombe Wanderers in their last match as they prepare to face Lincoln City next.