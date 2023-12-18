Cheltenham Town midfielder wanted by League of Ireland side, reporter claims

Cheltenham Town midfielder Ellis Chapman is on the radar of Sligo Rovers, reports Jon Palmer.

Cheltenham Town have a decision to make on what to do with the Lincolnshire-born man ahead of the January transfer window.

Chapman, 22, spent time on loan at Oldham Athletic in the National League last season.

According to GloucestershireLive reporter Palmer on X (see below), he is ‘wanted’ by Sligo in the League of Ireland this winter.

Understand Cheltenham Town midfielder Ellis Chapman is wanted on loan by League of Ireland Premier Division club Sligo Rovers #ctfc — Jon Palmer (@JonPalmerSport) December 18, 2023

Cheltenham Town man eyed

Chapman has made 11 appearances in all competitions so far this season, seven of which have come in League One. He is out of contract next summer though.

The Robins signed him back in 2020 and he has since played 69 times for the Gloucestershire outfit altogether to date. They were promoted from League Two during his first year under ex-boss Michael Duff.

Chapman was given the green light to spend time away on loan at Oldham last term to get some game time under his belt. He played 24 times in the league for the Latics and chipped in with three goals before heading back to his parent club.

He started his career at local team Lincoln City before he was snapped up as a youngster by Leicester City in the Premier League in 2016.

The Imps brought him back after just 12 months away with the Foxes though and he went on to play 31 matches for their first-team, as well as spending time away at Chesterfield, before Cheltenham landed him.

Chapman’s future with the Robins is now up in the air though this winter amid apparent interest from Sligo. Darrell Clarke’s side have a big month coming up and they will be eager to bolster their ranks so outgoings are a possibility as well to help pave the way for new additions.