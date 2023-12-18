Cardiff City man wanted by other clubs ahead of January, reporter claims

Cardiff City midfielder Eli King is attracting interest from elsewhere this winter, reports Darren Witcoop.

Cardiff City loaned the youngster to League Two side Morecambe in the last transfer window.

King, 20, has since impressed with the Shrimps and has become a key player for them in the middle of the park this season.

According to The Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop on X (see below), he is being ‘monitored’ by clubs higher up the Football League ahead of January.

Cardiff midfielder Eli King is being monitored by EFL clubs higher up the pyramid after catching the eye on loan at Morecambe this season. Wales Under-21 international King due to spend the season in League Two as it stands. #ccfc #morecambefc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) December 17, 2023

Cardiff City man wanted

Cardiff would have a decision to make if an offer from another team comes in. King is guaranteed regular game time at Morecambe and is developing nicely with the North West outfit as they eye an immediate promotion back to League One this term.

He is due to spend the whole campaign with the Shrimps before heading back to the Cardiff City Stadium next summer. His contract with his parent club expires in June 2026.

The Wales youth international has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season and has chipped in with two goals and three assists.

King has been on the books at Cardiff for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the Championship side. He has been a regular at various youth levels for the Bluebirds and made his first-team debut back in 2021 in a league clash against Middlesbrough.

The prospect has since played four more times at senior level. He was given the green light to spend time on loan at Crewe Alexandra last year to get some experience under his belt and featured in 18 matches for the Railwaymen.

Cardiff then let him leave again when Morecambe came calling and he is now said to be wanted elsewhere.