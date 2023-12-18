‘Can’t come quick enough’ – Swindon Town boss Flynn on January transfer window

Swindon Town boss Michael Flynn has said the January transfer window ‘can’t come quick enough’ as he looks to bolster his ranks.

Swindon Town are keen to bring in some reinforcements to their squad this winter ahead of the second-half of the League Two season.

The Robins were beaten 3-0 at home by Barrow last time out and have been hit by injuries recently.

Flynn has said, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser: “The performance has got to be better. For me the injury list has taken its toll and January can’t come quick enough.

“Yes [we were down to 11 players], the performance has got to be better, because the players I did pick are better than what they showed today.

“I am not here to cry and make excuses about it, I am open and honest about it. “The injury list has taken its toll as it is a huge ask to ask the same players to play week in week out for 90 minutes.”

Swindon January latest

Swindon have dropped down to 12th in the table following their loss against the Bluebirds.

They are only two points off the play-offs though and are still in a strong position to make a solid push for the top seven if they can turn their fortunes around.

The Robins have conceded too many goals this term and they need to tighten up their defensive department if they are to make a serious push for League One. They could do with bolstering their backline when the window opens next month.

Flynn’s side have the 3rd worst defensive record in the fourth tier this season, with only lowly pair Colchester United and Sutton United leaking more goals.

However, Swindon haven’t had a problem at the other end of the pitch. They have scored 43 goals in 22 games, mainly due to the form of loan pair Jake Young and Dan Kemp. It remains to be seen whether the duo will be recalled by Bradford City and MK Dons respectively.

Only Stockport County, Wrexham, Notts County and Crewe Alexandra have found the net more than the Wiltshire club in this campaign.

The Robins are back in action this weekend against Tranmere Rovers away.