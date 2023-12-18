Burnley keen on January swoop for Southampton striker

Burnley are keen on a move for Southampton striker Che Adams this winter, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

Southampton could face a battle to keep hold of the attacker in the upcoming January transfer window amid interest from the Premier League.

Adams, 27, is out of contract at the end of this season and is due to become a free agent next summer as things stand.

In this latest update regarding his situation, TEAMtalk claim Burnley are ‘lining’ up a swoop for him next month as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the second-half of the campaign.

Southampton striker wanted

Adams has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Southampton this term and has chipped in four goals. He is a useful player for Russell Martin to have in his squad as he looks to guide the Saints back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

However, the Hampshire outfit risk losing him for free in June 2024 if they don’t cash in on him beforehand, assuming he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on an extension anytime soon.

The Scotland international, who has 26 caps under his belt to date, has been with his current club since 2019. He has scored 35 goals in 164 outings altogether.

Adams started out in non-league with spells at Oadby Town and Ilkeston Town before Sheffield United lured him to the Football League as a youngster in 2015. He later moved to Birmingham City before rocking up at Southampton.

He was linked with a couple of teams this past summer such as Wolves and AFC Bournemouth, as per Football Insider, but ended up staying put.

The Saints are currently sat in 4th position in the table and beat Blackburn Rovers 4-0 last time out.