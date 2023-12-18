Bolton Wanderers could lose pair in January with international call-ups touted

Bolton Wanderers pair Gethin Jones and Jack Iredale are being eyed by the Australia national team, as detailed in a report by The Bolton News.

Bolton Wanderers could lose the defensive duo this winter as the Socceroos consider calling them up for the Asia Cup in January.

Jones and Iredale are both important players for Ian Evatt’s side and are currently helping in their promotion push from League One.

The Bolton News report they could both jet off next month on international duty which could force the Trotters to change their transfer plans ahead of the window opening.

Bolton Wanderers pair eyed

Jones was born in Perth, Australia, but has represented Wales at Under-21’s level in the past. However, he is yet play at senior level for either countries and has a big decision to make.

He has been with Bolton since 2020 and helped them gain promotion from League Two in his first year. He has made 139 appearances for them in all competitions to date and has chipped in with seven goals.

The full-back has played for the likes of Everton, Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United but has found a home at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

As for Iredale, he was born in Greenock in Scotland but moved Down Under as a youngster with his family. He lived in New Zealand and Australia and played for the latter at Under-17’s level over a decade ago.

He played for Perth Glory and Perth RedStar before joining Greenock Morton in 2017. The full-back then moved down to England two years later after a loan spell at Queen’s Park and had stints at Carlisle and Cambridge United before the Trotters came calling last year.

Bolton are in action this weekend against Leyton Orient at home.