Barnsley pair expected to be available for Stevenage clash

Barnsley pair Nicky Cadden and Callum Styles are expected to be back this weekend, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley are back in League One action with a home clash against Stevenage.

Cadden and Styles sat out of their 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic at Oakwell last time out. Midfielder Adam Phillips scored for the Tykes before Corey Blackett-Taylor levelled it up for the visitors.

As per the Barnsley Chronicle, the hosts were missing the pair due to ‘very small injuries’ and they are poised to return for their next game which is a boost.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Barnsley injury latest

Cadden has been a key player for Barnsley since joining them last year from Forest Green Rovers. The Scotsman, 27, helped them get to the play-off final last season.

He started his career with spells at Aidrie, Livingston and Greenock Morton before moving down to England in 2020 to join Forest Green Rovers. The left-sided player then spent two years in Gloucestershire before making the switch up to South Yorkshire and hasn’t looked back since.

As for Styles, he has been back with the Tykes this term after spending time on loan with Millwall in the last campaign. He is a luxury player to have down in League One and they will be hoping he can stay until next summer at least ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Barnsley’s draw against Charlton leaves them in 7th position in the table as they eye promotion to the Championship. They are on 35 points and are two points behind Derby County in 6th place.

Neill Collins’ side take on a Stevenage outfit next who are five points above them. Cadden and Styles are likely to be available which is good news for them.