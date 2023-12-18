Above Salford City: Where do Wrexham rank in the Opta Power Rankings right now?

Wrexham currently sit 3rd in League Two, just inside the automatic promotion spots.

Wrexham are hoping to achieve back-to-back promotions following their league win in the fifth tier last time around.

Phil Parkinson’s side have adapted seamlessly to League Two football and are edging closer to promotion to League One.

However, a lot can change between now and May and the Wrexham staff and players have to maintain their focus in what is a very competitive League Two season.

Wrexham in the Opta Power Rankings

The Opta Power Rankings are a global ranking consisting of over 13,000 domestic clubs. On and off the pitch factors are considered and each side is given a score and ranked among other clubs on a worldwide scale.

Manchester City top the rankings following their treble win. They hold a score of 100%. They’re closely followed by Spain and German giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Wrexham sit 1303rd in the world and 5th in comparison to their League Two counterparts. The Welsh side hold a rating of 67.4%.

Interestingly though, Wrexham rank 25th out of the 48 sides in League One and League Two, putting them above several third tier outfits in Carlisle United, Fleetwood Town and Cheltenham Town.

The season ahead

The sky is quite clearly the limit for Wrexham under their current ownership.

They’ll be hoping to maintain their form and earn promotion to League One this season where once again they will likely aim to kick on almost instantly.

Parkinson has the job of managing player and fan expectations amid a lot of media light that is now shone onto the club due to their recent success and the stature of their owners.

Up next for Wrexham is a home clash against Newport County this Saturday afternoon.