Above Nottingham Forest: Where do Leicester City rank in the Opta Power Rankings right now?

Leicester City currently sit top of the Championship as they fight to get back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Leicester City dropped down to the Championship in the summer somewhat surprisingly, but the Foxes have handled the period of transition well and now look like they’re in a strong position to go and get automatically promoted this season.

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town are currently the only threat to Leicester City, but focus is key with a lot of football still left to play.

Leicester City in the Opta Power Rankings

The Opta Power Rankings are described as a ‘global ranking system’ consisting of over 13,000 domestic football clubs across the world. The rankings take into account performances on the pitch and factors behind the scenes also. They use these and combine them to come out with the final rankings, making it easy for fans to see where their club places in comparison to their current performances.

Manchester City sit top with a 100% rating, they are followed by giants such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

It comes as no surprise to see Leicester City sit above all of their Championship counterparts. Their score of 84.6% is comfortably ahead of the next best second tier outfit in Leeds United (81.3%).

The Foxes are ranked 72nd in the world.

But, the main talking point comes with Leicester City sitting above multiple Premier League clubs. Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and Burnley all have rankings lower than Enzo Maresca’s side and that is testament to how well they’re doing this season.

The season ahead

Leicester City have to go on and earn promotion this season. It seems only a matter of how and not if.

Looking beyond that Maresca will be tasked at leading a Premier League side for the first time as a boss and whilst Leicester City would likely adapt quite well to top tier football again, Burnley Luton Town and Sheffield United are proof of how hard it is to compete straight after coming up.

For now, the Foxes must avoid complacency and take things one step at a time as they enter a busy festive period.

Up next is trip to Birmingham City tonight as they look to build a cushion between them and the Tractorboys.