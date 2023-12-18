Above Millwall: Where do Portsmouth rank in the Opta Power Rankings right now?

Portsmouth currently top League One having lost just once all season.

Portsmouth sit seven points clear of second place in the third tier and there is a growing feeling that this may finally be the year they return to the Championship.

But, there is still more than half of the season still to play and the gap isn’t unreachable for those below. However, they couldn’t be in a much stronger position as things stand and that is setting them up nicely going into 2024.

Portsmouth in the Opta Power Rankings

The Opta Power Rankings are a worldwide leader board consisting of over 13,000 domestic clubs. Both on and off the pitch factors are considered when working out the rankings and it’s a useful tool to use to see where clubs rank against their competitors in comparison to the actual league tables.

Manchester City sit top of the global rankings with a 100% rating. They are followed closely by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Portsmouth rank 304th in the world and sit ahead of all of their League One competitors with a rating of 77%. The closest League One side to them is Peterborough United with 76%.

The most interesting part of this though is the fact Portsmouth rank above several Championship sides. They sit 14th out of the 28 sides across both divisions. Beating out the likes of Bristol City, Preston North End and Millwall.

The season ahead

Portsmouth fans will know better than to get their hopes up too early, but this seems like their best chance of promotion in a very long time.

John Mousinho is doing wonders at the helm and he’ll be hoping his sides good fortune stays with them as they enter a busy and potentially season-defining festive period.

If they do achieve promotion to the second tier there would still be a long road ahead of them as they would look to consolidate. However, Ipswich Town and Sunderland are recent proof that if done right you can compete at the top end of the Championship almost instantly.

Up next for Portsmouth is an EFL Trophy clash against AFC Wimbledon tomorrow evening.