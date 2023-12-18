A loan exit: 3 transfer actions Sunderland must take in the January transfer window

Sunderland have had a good season so far, but reinforcements are needed if they want to stay in the play-off race.

Sunderland sit 7th in the Championship and are three points off Hull City in 6th.

The Black Cats parted company with manager Tony Mowbray a couple of weeks ago and recent reports suggest Michael Beale will take the helm.

Despite this, due to Sunderland’s model the recruitment plan won’t change with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman taking the reigns on that.

Sunderland are in a better place than they were this time 12 month ago, but they are only four defeats off matching their tally from last season.

They will need to use the January transfer market wisely to ensure they don’t drift away from the play-off race.

With that said, here are three transfer actions Sunderland must take in January…

A striking upgrade

The Black Cats are committed to signing young prospects with scope to make them a profit later down the line.

This saw Nazariy Rusyn, Eliezer Mayenda and Luis Hemir all added to Sunderland’s ranks permanently in the summer. These were complimented with the loan addition of Mason Burstow from Chelsea.

However, none of these are yet to score a goal and Sunderland have been waiting nearly a full year for one of their strikers to net.

As proven last season it is possible to be successful without a consistent striker, but it does make the task much harder than it needs to be. With an available Ross Stewart last season, we may be talking about Sunderland as a Premier League side now.

This is an area in dire need of strengthening.

Depth in the middle

Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah have played the bulk of Sunderland’s games this season as the two midfielders ahead of the defence.

Club captain Corry Evans has been injured since last January and Jobe is a very raw prospect who needs to be managed carefully.

The Black Cats could do with another body there to provide cover and competition for Neil and Ekwah and a more defensively-minded midfielder would definitely improve their squad.

A loan departure

Young winger Jewison Bennette hasn’t started a league game for Sunderland this season.

The Costa Rican international has shown some signs of promise, but it doesn’t appear he is yet ready for consistent Championship football.

He could do with a loan move, but Sunderland need to be cautious of the risks involved in doing so.

Bennette won’t have long settled in the north east and shifting him elsewhere may unsettle him and hinder his development. The Black Cats would need to make sure he is sent to the right club with the right support and that could be a hurdle for this happening in January.