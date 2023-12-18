3 strikers Ipswich Town must consider as reporter shares £3m transfer priority

Ipswich Town are in the market for new recruits this winter, and it seems a big deal for a striker could be the priority for Kieran McKenna and co.

Ipswich Town sit 2nd in the Championship table and given the opportunity to win back-to-back promotions and make a shock rise to the Premier League, McKenna could be given strong backing in January.

Reporter Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon that as much as £3m could be made available for a new striker this winter.

With that said, here are three players Ipswich Town must consider in their hunt for a statement signing…

Mathias Kvistgaarden – Brondby IF

This suggestion is a little more left-field given that Ipswich Town’s recruitment is largely domestically based. However, in a bid to level up their squad, they would be wise to dip into foreign markets moving forward.

21-year-old Kvistgaarden could be a fantastic addition for McKenna. He has five goals and seven assists in 17 Superliga games this season and can play as a striker, winger or attacking midfielder.

Jay Stansfield – Fulham (on loan at Birmingham City)

Perhaps a little punchy, but Fulham could see this as a great opportunity for Stansfield. A move to Ipswich Town would see him move further up the Championship table and the chance to cash in could appeal to the Cottagers.

After impressing with Exeter City last season, Stansfield’s natural goalscoring instincts have come through in the Championship too. He’d be a great option for the long-term alongside George Hirst but time will tell just what Fulham’s position would be.

Colby Bishop – Portsmouth

Last but not least is Colby Bishop, who has been an Ipswich Town target before. He’s starred for Portsmouth this season, managing 11 goals in 19 League One games.

It would be tough to tempt Pompey into a sale given their position at the top of the third-tier table but with good money on offer for the club and Bishop potentially joining a Premier League-bound side, it could prove too good to turn down.