3 Conor Bradley alternatives West Brom should consider as Championship rivals eye Liverpool starlet

West Brom were among the sides to be linked with Liverpool’s Conor Bradley last week, with Championship and Premier League teams keen.

West Brom, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Burnley were mentioned as admirers in TEAMtalk‘s report. Liverpool are ready to send him out on loan this winter after he enjoyed a starring stint at Bolton Wanderers last season.

The Baggies currently have a couple of options but that could change this winter. Loan man Pipa hasn’t found much game time and Martin Kelly hasn’t played this season, with Darnell Furlong the only other option on the right-side of the backline.

With that in mind, here are three alternatives West Brom should keep in mind…

Ben Johnson – West Ham

Rather than adding just an out-and-out right-back to the ranks, a versatile defender who can play as a right-back could make for the smartest signing. Ben Johnson fits into that profile as he can play anywhere across the backline.

The 23-year-old has top-flight experience but is down the pecking order at West Ham and out of contract in the summer. Southampton have also been linked.

CJ Egan-Riley – Burnley

Former Manchester City talent Egan-Riley is another versatile defender. Usually playing as a right-back, centre-back or defensive midfielder.

As a product of City’s academy, he’s a talented player on the ball but with Burnley, he barely plays. A shot at regular minutes elsewhere could be ideal for the talented defender, so West Brom should consider registering their interest.

Jordan Williams – Barnsley

24-year-old Williams sees his Barnsley deal expire in the summer, and he’s turned down the offer of an extension. He’s taken an increasingly important role at Oakwell after becoming captain, playing on the right-hand side of a back three.

Right-back or wing-back is arguably his best role though, and he’s already proven he’s up to the level of Championship football.