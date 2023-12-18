24-year-old tipped for Leeds United move expected to leave current club in January

Villarreal forward Ben Brereton Diaz could be on his way back to England just six months after securing a move to La Liga, according to Estadio Deportivo, with a departure ‘expected’ in the coming weeks.

Brereton Diaz scored 16 last season for Blackburn Rovers and so was a man in demand upon the expiry of his contract in the summer. But having opted against remaining in England and securing a move to Villarreal, his Spanish dream could be over before it’s even really began.

The 24-year-old has made 19 appearances so far this term, starting six, but he is yet to find the net. His lack of playing time has put several sides in the Premier League and Championship on high alert according to a previous report from TEAMtalk.

However, a fresh update from Spanish publication Estadio Deportivo claims he is now ‘expected’ to depart next month, with Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Leicester City, Southampton and West Brom named as the clubs interested.

A huge boost

It is one thing monitoring a player’s situation in the hopes of securing a deal, but the fresh update that he is expected to leave provides an additional boost to those pursuing a move.

The likes of Leeds United, Leicester City, Southampton and West Brom do have their work cut out however. Burnley and Crystal Palace are currently competing in the Premier League and so this will likely be a huge factor in swaying Brereton Diaz’s decision.

He has proven himself in the second tier and making the step up to a European top flight team in Villarreal hasn’t quite worked out as of yet. He will want to put this right and regain his reputation and so by moving to the Premier League this would help achieve just that. Leeds United however, could be playing there in just six months if they keep up the momentum and so would be the most likely to land their man out of the second tier sides interested.