Middlesbrough readying loan-to-buy move for Premier League outcast

Middlesbrough are readying a loan-to-buy move for Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall, a fresh report from The Sun has said.

Middlesbrough will be hoping some winter signings can boost their chances of pushing up the Championship in the New Year. They sit 13th in the table as it stands, five points off the play-off spots after recovering from a three-game losing streak with a win over Swansea City on Saturday.

Targets will be in the crosshairs of Michael Carrick and co already. One player to have been linked is Nottingham Forest centre-back Worrall amid his exclusion from first-team training.

Now, fresh claims over the Worrall interest have emerged from The Sun. They report that Middlesbrough are ‘ready to make’ a loan swoop for the 26-year-old that could turn into a permanent deal if they rise to the Premier League.

Carrick is keen to strike a deal and given his situation at Nottingham Forest, it seems a move away from the City Ground is likely.

On the move

It would be a surprise if Worrall doesn’t leave Nottingham Forest at this point. You have to think he’d be a great signing for a Championship club too. The defender has previously been a real leader for the club and with his second-tier pedigree in mind, he could have a real impact at his next club.

Middlesbrough – who are without Darragh Lenihan for the long-term – could certainly benefit from a deal. Having the chance to make it permanent in the summer could make for really smart business too, but time will tell just how the pursuit pans out.

Worrall has played 168 times in the Championship over the course of his career. Over the course of the current campaign and last season, he has also added 36 Premier League appearances to his name.