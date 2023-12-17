Liverpool, Arsenal among top clubs scouting Sunderland teenager

Sunderland sensation Jobe Bellingham is attracting attention from Europe’s elite, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all scouting the teenager according to Sports Mole.

Four goals and an assist in 21 appearances for Sunderland this season has got many clubs on high alert. Bellingham is just 18 years old and is already making himself a mainstay in a Black Cats side competing at the top end of the Championship.

Following the success of his brother Jude’s move overseas to Borussia Dortmund and subsequently to Real Madrid, Jobe will be looking to continue to carry the torch for the Bellingham’s by competing at the highest level.

Sports Mole report that Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are all competing to sign the Sunderland midfielder, having sent scouts to watch him in recent weeks.

A chance to join his brother at Real Madrid could be an option according to TEAMtalk, yet they report Los Blancos would be resigned to losing out to a side in the Premier League if one of the ‘greats’ came calling.

Too good an opportunity

Leaving Sunderland for the Premier League will be too strong a pull for Bellingham to reject. The Black Cats will clearly have a high valuation of the player, but this won’t be a problem for those competing at the top end of the top flight.

Liverpool are the side most in need of a holding midfielder, and were a long admirer of his brother Jude before his move to Real Madrid, and may see Jobe as a worthy alternative and long-term option to deputise in the middle of the pitch.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are likely to be competing in the Champions League next season, whereas Chelsea may have their work cut out to break into the top four over the next five or so months. This could well influence Bellingham’s decision, but regardless, it will be hard for Sunderland to keep him at the Stadium of Light if a bid comes in.