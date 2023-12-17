Leicester City’s transfer stance over £7.5m summer signing emerges amid new loan enquiries

Leicester City are planning on holding onto summer signing Tom Cannon amid loan interest from elsewhere, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Leicester City signed striker Cannon in the summer, bringing him in from Everton for a reported £7.5m. It looked like a smart move off the back of his starring stint with Preston North End but unfortunately, the Irishman has endured a tough time at the King Power to date.

He’s had injury issues to contend with, meaning he had to wait until the Plymouth Argyle win last week for his debut. Cannon has now played a part in the last two Championship games though.

Now, ahead of January, it has emerged the 20-year-old has been subject of loan enquiries.

Reporter Alan Nixon says on his Patreon that the Foxes have had clubs asking about a potential temporary deal for the former Everton man. However, Leicester City plan on retaining his services as they look to use him more over the second half of the campaign.

Pushing for a place

Given that Cannon’s opportunities have mainly been limited by his efforts to return to fitness, it’s not much of a surprise that Leicester City will be backing him to play a more prevalent role over the second half of the campaign. His lack of minutes means he’ll still be looking to get up to a higher match sharpness.

While a loan would aid that, he’s a player the Foxes paid a decent fee for in the summer, so they’ll be hopeful of him coming good with them over the remainder of the campaign.

Cannon has competition for a starting spot in Enzo Maresca’s side but if he can find the form he showed at Preston last season, he could be a real star for the club. He netted eight goals and provided one assist in 21 games in his first loan stint in senior football.