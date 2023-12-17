Leicester City ready to outbid overseas club in battle for defender

According to UOL, Leicester City have confirmed they are planning to outbid Zenit for Sao Paulo defender Lucas Beraldo, after the Russian side tabled an €18m bid.

Leicester City oversaw the exits of Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey and Jonny Evans in the summer, joining Atletico Madrid, Besiktas and Manchester United respectively, with the Foxes bringing in Manchester City’s Callum Doyle on loan and Everton’s Conor Coady as replacements.

However, it is still a position manager Enzo Maresca is looking to strengthen and they have identified targets ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

One player they are looking to pursue is Sao Paulo’s Lucas Beraldo. The 20-year-old has also been subject to interest from overseas with Zenit in Russia having made an offer in the region of €18m. But UOL are now claiming Leicester City are prepared to exceed their competitor’s bid.

A big risk?

Making a bid of this size for a relatively unproven player could prove to be a big risk for Leicester City. They may have the funds at their disposal following high profile sales and parachute payments but an offer of €20m or more seems excessive for a player plying his trade in the Brazilian league.

Of course there is potential there. Potential that the player could have an impact in the first-team and therefore help Leicester City towards promotion. But also the potential that, should the player succeed, he could increase his market value for the Foxes to sell further down the line.

It seems more beneficial for Maresca’s side to consider looking at players who are transfer listed or available for loan deals, targeting those with experience of playing in the top flight. They can then use that experience to help in the short-term in the Championship and also in the Premier League should they get there, and it is likely the majority who fit this criteria would cost less too.