League One clubs keen as Sheffield Wednesday look to offload 2021 signing

Sheffield Wednesday are set to sanction exits for a number of players to fund their January spending, with striker Lee Gregory one of those ‘up for grabs’ and generating interest, according to Darren Witcoop.

Sheffield Wednesday started the season in terrible form but have since managed to pick up results and lift themselves off the bottom of the Championship table. They are now six points from safety after 22 games played.

With their end of season goal likely to be to remain in the division, they will look to the January window as a means of bringing in players to bolster their chances of survival, but with this comes departures.

One player on the chopping block is 35-year-old forward Gregory, who is reportedly attracting attention from sides in League One, journalist Witcoop confirmed via his X account.

No other players are named, although other fringe players are said to be of interest to sides keen to improve their squads in the upcoming transfer window when it opens on January 1st.

A great addition in League One

Gregory may now be 35, but his experience and eye for goal is something which is invaluable to sides competing in the third tier. If a side can snap him up, even on loan or a short-term deal, it will go a long way in improving their forward line.

He won’t necessarily be a loss to the Owls given he is down the pecking order as things stand, but it will help Gregory to get some valuable playing time under his belt, which he will inevitably need at this point in his career.

Gregory will be getting what is best for him, and sanctioning a departure will allow Sheffield Wednesday to free up some space on the wage bill and help fund spending of their own.