Ipswich Town could spend up to £3m on winter striker swoop, reporter says

Ipswich Town will target a new striker in January and up to £3m could be made available, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Ipswich Town are right in the fight for promotion to the Premier League heading into 2024. Many backed the Tractor Boys to find some success on their return to the Championship but sitting 2nd in the table with 52 points from 22 games is beyond the highest of expectations.

Kieran McKenna has found such success with a squad largely made up of players who helped him and the club rise from League One. Now though, it has been said that a big-money addition could be made in January.

Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon that Ipswich Town will back their Northern Irish boss with a pricey striker signing in the winter.

They’re on the lookout for another goalscorer and up to £3m could be made available for the right man. Town are willing to pay good wages too, with around £15,000-a-week said to be on offer.

Ipswich going big

Given just how good Ipswich Town have been and the fantastic position they sit in, it feels like the right time for them to go big in the transfer market. They’ve got the financial backing and after keeping things fairly tame in the summer, it’s not a surprise they’ve got money to spend.

It is intriguing that a new striker is what they’re ready to splash the cash on. George Hirst has really stepped up to Championship level with six goals and six assists in 21 league games.

Beyond him, striker depth is there, but it could be strengthened. McKenna also has Freddie Ladapo, Kayden Jackson and loan man Dane Scarlett available as options, so it will be interesting to see just who emerges on Town’s radar this winter.