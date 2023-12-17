Fresh claims emerge over Leeds United’s starlet stance amid lack of game time

Leeds United have excelled under new boss Daniel Farke this season and look to have a pretty consistent starting eleven as things stand, and are particularly settled at the top end of the pitch.

Crysencio Summerville, Dan James, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter have been the go-to quartet, meaning 20-year-old starlet Gnonto has had to watch from the sidelines more often than not.

There have been rumours linking him with a move back to the Premier League, as well as back to his native Italy with sides in the Serie linked. Now Football Insider have given hope to those interested, claiming the Whites could be willing to let him leave in order to finance their January spending.

The right decision

Gnonto is a really promising youngster who showed what he could do in flashes last season in the top flight. But now with playing time at a premium and Farke getting the best out of a regular attacking quartet, it looks the right decision to allow the Italian to depart.

They will likely get a decent sum for him should an offer come in which matches or exceeds their valuation. This will allow them to dip into the transfer market as a means of bolstering their squad in January and improving their chances of promotion come the end of the season.

There are far less stocked areas of the pitch for Leeds United which need addressing, particularly at left-back given the number of injuries and uncertainty over Junior Firpo. If Gnonto was to leave, Leeds United should possibly consider making this position to prioritise in the subsequent weeks of the window following any departures.