‘8/10’, ‘A proper threat’ – Leeds United star earns high praise from local reporter after Coventry City draw

Leeds United faced a big game against Coventry City as they looked to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Sunderland in the week.

Leeds United took control of the game early on and dominated early possession in the first half at Elland Road. Missed chance after missed chance typified the Whites’ efforts and it was Coventry City, living on scraps, who had the first shot requiring a save from Illan Meslier.

Daniel Farke’s side again started the brighter of the two sides in the second half. It was them who struck first through Crysencio Summerville, who turned in cooly after being set up by Georginio Rutter.

Leeds United continued to press but were caught napping. A foray downfield saw a cross from the right flank headed in by defender Bobby Thomas to level the game. Farke made attacking changes – bringing on three strikers, but there was to be no further addition to the 1-1 scoreline, leaving the Whites 3rd in the table.

It was a mixed game for Leeds United, one that they will hope to improve on as they prepare for a difficult Championship six-pointer against Ipswich Town.

Amongst the performances, one stood out above the rest – that of Crysencio Summerville. The Dutchman had been a little more subdued in previous matches but on Saturday, he again showed that he could be relied upon.

He put himself about in a solid display, earning an 8/10 rating from the Yorkshire Evening Post. Reporter Graham Smyth had this to say of Summerville’s display:

“A proper threat, again. Took the goal really well and was involved in a lot of Leeds’ best moments. Had a snarl to him too.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Back to his brilliant best

Leeds United fans are seeing Summerville’s talents take the Championship by storm. Yesterday’s goal was his 10th of the season, while he also has six assists to his name.

Farke’s side are already nearing the halfway mark in what is shaping up to be an excellent campaign for the Whites. At this rate, Summerville could top 20 for the season and on his current form, it’s something that you would not bet against.

He was back to his best against Coventry City. Aside from the goal, WhoScored‘s data marked him as completing 51/57 (89%) passes and four of his six dribbles while also managing 100% accuracy from this three corners.