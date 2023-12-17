46-year-old emerges as strong Stoke City contender, ambitious move for Championship boss could be made

Stoke City are set to close the net in on their new manager next week and Paul Heckingbottom is emerging as a leading contender, The Sun has said.

Stoke City have been under the temporary lead of Paul Gallagher since deciding to part ways with Alex Neil. The Potters remain down in 20th in the Championship table, threatened by relegation as we enter 2024.

They’re only two points above the drop zone as Huddersfield Town, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday continue to chip away at the gap.

Now, a fresh insight has emerged on the search for Neil’s permanent replacement. The Sun states that final interviews are expected to take place in the new week, and one man who is becoming a leading contender for the job is Paul Heckingbottom.

The 46-year-old is keen on a swift return to the dugout and is one of a few options set to meet with John Coates soon. John Eustace and Tony Mowbray remain in the frame, while a move could be made for Plymouth Argyle’s highly-rated manager Steven Schumacher.

Heckingbottom eyed

Heckingbottom was relieved of his duties at Sheffield United earlier this month and while this season was a struggle for him and the Blades, his time at Bramall Lane was ultimately a big success.

He led them up the Championship table and all the way to automatic promotion and back to the Premier League. Stoke City would be hoping for a similar impact, though they’re priority at the moment should just be to put some serious distance between themselves and the drop.

He galvanised both the squad and fanbase at Sheffield United and Stoke City could do with just that too. Time will tell if anything comes of this latest round of interviews though with plenty of options still being considered.

Schumacher would be an interesting option too, but he has previously affirmed his commitment to Plymouth Argyle when other interest has arisen and you have to think the Pilgrims will have no interest in losing him to a second-tier rival, especially one below them in the league.