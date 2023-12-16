West Ham open to striker bids, top Championship clubs keen

Ings has played just 15 games for the Hammers in all competitions this season, nine of which have come in the Premier League. However, he has started just four of those and is yet to find the net in any appearance so far.

Given he is now 31 years old, he is likely to want to get some playing time under his belt elsewhere, and so with him down the pecking order, manager David Moyes is now set to listen to offers for the striker and will sell if the right club comes in.

Several sides at the top end of the Championship are reportedly keen on the England international, according to a report from Football Insider. But along with the Championship interest, there are sides in the top flight who are also keeping a close eye on Ings. However, no clubs are specifically named in the report.

An experienced pro

Ings has been there and done it in both the Championship and the Premier League and so it should come as no surprise to see the amount of interest there is for him.

He is likely to want to compete at the highest level he can however, and so those interested in the second tier may have their work cut out to compete with the sides in the division above.

Analysing the clubs at the top end of the Championship, there aren’t too many sides who are desperately in need of a striker. A move back to Southampton could be a possibility, but it is likely he would prefer to stay in the Premier League, even in a side who were fighting relegation.