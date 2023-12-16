Newcastle United and Leicester City vying for Celtic star, report claims

Leicester City have entered into the race to sign in-demand Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley, with Newcastle United also having registered an interest, according to TEAMtalk.

Leicester City are aiming to maintain their red hot form between now and the remainder of the campaign in the hopes of securing an automatic promotion spot and a place in the Premier League next season.

Having sold Youri Tielemans and the uncertainty surrounding Wilfred Ndidi, one position they are aiming to strengthen is in the middle of the pitch, and have identified O’Riley as a potential option according to a report from TEAMtalk.

As reported by The Scottish Sun in August, fellow Championship club Leeds United had a £10m bid turned down in the summer. But TEAMtalk have now stated that Celtic are holding out for a bid in the region of £25m, which would be a record departure for the Scottish champions.

Strong competition

Leicester City may fancy their chances of promotion this season and given their league position this will give them a boost in pursuits of any targets in the upcoming January transfer window.

However, given the opposition they are facing in their pursuit of O’Riley, it may be too much to compete with. Newcastle United may have dropped out of the Champions League this week but they will be aiming for a top four finish again this season. The Celtic man could be swayed should the Magpies look likely to be back in Europe’s top competition again next term.

The asking price for O’Riley could also deter any interest from Leicester City. £25m is excessive for a player who has only played in Scotland, and the Foxes may only look to pay that if they can sell a handful of players in January of their own.