‘Will fall short’ – West Brom vs Stoke City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their West Brom vs Stoke City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

West Brom are sat in 5th position in the table. They are two points inside the play-offs after the first 21 games.

The Baggies beat Rotherham United away last time out. Grady Diangana and Jed Wallace were on the scoresheet for Carlos Corberan’s promotion chasing side.

As for Stoke City, they drew 1-1 at home to Swansea City in their last Championship outfit. The Potters are in the hunt for a new manager at the moment.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“West Brom have been impressive so far this season and Carlos Corberan has them set up well.

“The Baggies are a strong side and will be pleased to be back to winning ways after beating Rotherham United last time out and although the Millers are struggling, the result will give the Midlands outfit confidence.

“Stoke City have been poor this term and will be in for a tough test at the Hawthorns. I think they’ll score but will fall short in the end.”

West Brom vs Stoke City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“West Brom did well to bounce back from consecutive losses last time out and with Stoke still managerless, they should be confident of getting another win under their belts here.

“The Potters need to get their new boss in sooner rather than later. They need clarity over the direction they’re heading in because right now, they’re firmly in the fight to stay out of the relegation zone.

“I think they’ll suffer another damaging defeat here though.”

West Brom vs Stoke City prediction: 2-0