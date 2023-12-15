‘Turned a corner’ – Gillingham vs Bradford City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Gillingham vs Bradford City prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Gillingham are on the brink of the play-offs in League Two. They are currently 8th in the table and are outside the top seven on goal difference.

The Gills saw their last scheduled game away at Barrow postponed so will be itching to return. They beat Charlton Athletic 2-0 in the FA Cup last time out.

As for Bradford City, they are doing well under Graham Alexander at the moment. The Bantams picked him as their replacement for Mark Hughes.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This should be a good game between two decent sides in League Two.

“Gillingham are solid defensively but need to start scoring more goals at the other end of the pitch if they are to make a serious push for promotion to League One.

“Bradford City appear to have turned a corner under Graham Alexander and they are starting to pick up some results. However, I think they’ll only draw this weekend down in Essex.”

Gillingham vs Bradford City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Bradford City come into this one having won four in a row across all competitions, and they’ve not conceded in their last three either. They’re in for a tough test against Gillingham too, although they can be a fairly inconsistent side.

“The Gills barely draw either, so you can see there being a winner in this one rather than the points behind shared.

“It’s a tricky one to call but I think I’ll back the Bantams to just about get it done.”

Gillingham vs Bradford City prediction: 0-1