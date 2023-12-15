‘Tough test’ – Hull City vs Cardiff City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Hull City vs Cardiff City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Hull City head into the game in confident mood after beating Middlesbrough 2-1 last time out. Liam Delap and Ozan Tufan were on the scoresheet for them at the Riverside Stadium.

The Tigers are now sat in 7th place in the table. They are only outside the play-offs on goal difference behind Sunderland.

As for Cardiff City, they are only three points behind their upcoming opponents. However, they were beaten 1-0 at home by Birmingham City in their last Championship outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Hull City weren’t at their best against Middlesbrough but they were still able to win despite not playing that well which is what all serious promotion contenders do.

“The Tigers showed great character and togetherness and will see this Cardiff City clash as a game that they should pick another three points up in.

“Erol Bulut’s side will be looking to bounce back from their defeat in their last game but will be in for a tough test at the MKM Stadium and I can see them getting beat in East Yorkshire.”

Hull City vs Cardiff City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“Cardiff are going through a bit of a dip in form and with Hull City up next, I think the Bluebirds could be beaten again. The Tigers did well to get a win against Middlesbrough and should be confident of another three points here.

“The visitors are just lacking something going forward at the moment. That needs to be addressed in January if they’re to make a play-off push, which is something I do think Bulut and co are capable of with a bit of help in the transfer market.

“I’ll say this ends 2-0 to Hull.”

Hull City vs Cardiff City prediction: 2-0