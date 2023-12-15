‘Too much quality’ – Derby County vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Derby County vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Derby County head into the match sat in 6th position in the table. They beat Leyton Orient 3-0 last time out.

The Rams are two points inside the top six as they eye promotion back to the Championship. Paul Warne’s side are three points off the top two.

As for Wycombe Wanderers, they are down in 15th position in League One. The Chairboys lost 1-0 at home to Shrewsbury Town in their last outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game….

Harry Mail

“Derby County are on a roll under Paul Warne at the moment and should be able to keep their momentum going here with another win.

“The Rams are finding ways to win games at the moment which is the sign of a team who are going places. I expect them to have too much quality for Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.

“The Chairboys are struggling for results and are in for a tough test at Pride Park here.”

Derby County vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction: 3-1

James Ray

“Five straight wins has Derby firmly in the fight for promotion and against a Wycombe side coming into the game on a four-game losing streak, you have to think this only goes one way.

“The Rams have turned Pride Park into a tough place to go again, which has been key to their recent run. If they’re to really push on and earn a play-off spot at the least this year, they need to keep it that way too.

“With Wycombe in their current form, Derby have to be taking all three points here. I’ll back them to do just that.”

Derby County vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction: 2-0